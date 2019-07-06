Head-To-Head Review: Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) vs. Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA)

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) and Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Palomar alerts:

This table compares Palomar and Protective Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar N/A N/A N/A Protective Insurance -6.98% -5.19% -1.34%

3.8% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Palomar and Protective Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 1 5 0 2.83 Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Palomar presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.24%. Given Palomar’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Palomar is more favorable than Protective Insurance.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Palomar and Protective Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Protective Insurance $439.17 million 0.55 -$34.08 million N/A N/A

Palomar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Protective Insurance.

Dividends

Protective Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Palomar does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Palomar beats Protective Insurance on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.