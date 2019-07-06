Head to Head Analysis: Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) & CoStar Group (NYSE:CSGP)

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) and CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Envestnet and CoStar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet -2.52% 10.28% 4.64% CoStar Group 21.76% 10.09% 9.12%

This table compares Envestnet and CoStar Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet $812.36 million 4.21 $5.76 million $1.25 56.11 CoStar Group $1.19 billion 17.30 $238.33 million $7.40 76.24

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Envestnet. Envestnet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoStar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Envestnet and CoStar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet 0 4 5 1 2.70 CoStar Group 1 0 6 0 2.71

Envestnet currently has a consensus target price of $73.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.03%. CoStar Group has a consensus target price of $537.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.82%. Given Envestnet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Envestnet is more favorable than CoStar Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Envestnet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of CoStar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Envestnet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of CoStar Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Envestnet has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoStar Group has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CoStar Group beats Envestnet on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. It also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company primarily serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and registered investment advisers. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional that covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStar Lease Comps, a solution to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis, a workflow tool; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; CoStar Private Sale Network, which provides custom-designed and branded Websites; and CoStar and CoStar Go CoStar mobile apps. In addition, the company offers CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate and asset management, and lease accounting software; CoStar Risk Analytics, a commercial real estate risk management tool; CoStar Brokerage Applications; CoStar Investment Analysis Request, a business intelligence software; and CoStar Investment Analysis Portfolio Maximizer, a real estate portfolio management software. Further, it provides apartment marketing sites, such as Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Apartamentos.com, WestsideRentals.com, and Cozy.co; LoopNet Premium Lister and LoopNet Power Listings for commercial real estate professionals; LoopLink, an online real estate marketing and database services suite; Listing Manager, an online listing tool; Realla, a commercial property listings and data management platform; LandsofAmerica, LandAndFarm, and LandWatch online marketplaces for rural land for sale; and BizBuySell and BizQuest online marketplaces for operating businesses for sale. The company has a strategic relationship with Buxton Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

