Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) PT Set at €30.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HLAG. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC set a €27.60 ($32.09) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.60 ($33.26) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €33.88 ($39.39).

Get Hapag-Lloyd alerts:

Hapag-Lloyd stock opened at €41.55 ($48.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64. Hapag-Lloyd has a 1-year low of €21.04 ($24.47) and a 1-year high of €39.85 ($46.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.32.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.