Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) PT Set at €23.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Independent Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.94 ($29.00).

ETR:HHFA opened at €23.54 ($27.37) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 1-year low of €16.67 ($19.38) and a 1-year high of €23.84 ($27.72). The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.37.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

