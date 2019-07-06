Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Groupon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Groupon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.32.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $578.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Groupon will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Groupon by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,525,983 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $97,683,000 after buying an additional 899,030 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Groupon by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,068,354 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $74,793,000 after buying an additional 694,590 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Groupon by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,711,605 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after buying an additional 1,626,388 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Groupon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,655,793 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after buying an additional 25,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

