Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Earns Underperform Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $34.00.

GBX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrier Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Shares of GBX stock opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.98.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $856.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $71,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,870.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 7,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $273,251.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,301.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,723,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,669,000 after buying an additional 260,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,163,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,006,000 after buying an additional 47,328 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 623,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,095,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,503,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 534,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.