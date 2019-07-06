Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.71.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $340.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, insider Konrad Alt sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $58,953.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,798.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 6,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $321,907.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,274.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,657 shares of company stock worth $1,177,363. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 708.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

