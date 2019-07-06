Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.71.
Shares of GDOT stock opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64.
In other Green Dot news, insider Konrad Alt sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $58,953.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,798.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 6,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $321,907.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,274.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,657 shares of company stock worth $1,177,363. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 708.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
