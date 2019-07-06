GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GoPro from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush set a $8.00 price objective on GoPro and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Longbow Research reissued a hold rating on shares of GoPro in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered GoPro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GoPro from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.44.

Get GoPro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. GoPro has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $853.31 million, a PE ratio of -12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.42.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. GoPro had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $9,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sandor Barna sold 21,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $162,098.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,280.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,723,544 shares of company stock valued at $22,623,289. Insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GoPro by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 11.5% in the first quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in GoPro by 26.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GoPro by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the period. 47.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.