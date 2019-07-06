Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “$158.00” Price Target for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Goldman Sachs Group set a $158.00 price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a neutral rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 29th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $394.00 to $374.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $281.97.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $233.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.65. Tesla has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($1.59). The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.23% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 33,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $6,089,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $4,629,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,229.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,086 shares of company stock valued at $29,308,216 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,234,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,404,403,000 after buying an additional 108,931 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,949,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 924,061 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $258,608,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 82.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 753,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $210,972,000 after buying an additional 339,743 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 672,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $188,292,000 after buying an additional 45,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

