Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Golden Star Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.08.

NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $4.67.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.26 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Golden Star Resources by 1,688.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 52,759 shares during the last quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

