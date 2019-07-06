Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.
GGB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.
Shares of NYSE GGB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,300,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,580,615. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.83. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,901,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,084 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,347,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,995 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 2,784,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,448 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,357,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 804,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 461,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.
Gerdau Company Profile
Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.
Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?
Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.