Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

GGB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NYSE GGB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,300,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,580,615. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.83. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 5.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gerdau will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,901,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,084 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,347,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,995 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 2,784,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,448 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,357,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 804,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 461,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

