Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GNW. ValuEngine upgraded Genworth Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genworth Financial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.34. Genworth Financial has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.78.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Genworth Financial’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genworth Financial will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,764,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,645,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,602 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $6,972,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,673,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,769 shares during the period. Finally, Litespeed Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. now owns 2,189,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

