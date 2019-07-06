Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GNW. ValuEngine upgraded Genworth Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genworth Financial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.34. Genworth Financial has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.78.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,764,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,645,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,602 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $6,972,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,673,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,769 shares during the period. Finally, Litespeed Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. now owns 2,189,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.
Genworth Financial Company Profile
Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.
