GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $10.43.

About GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

