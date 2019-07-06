G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

GIII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America set a $46.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $47.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $50.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $633.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 2,105 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $87,399.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 71,766 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $2,966,088.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 434,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,977,268.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.