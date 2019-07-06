Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FOXF. BidaskClub raised shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.17.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $84.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.39. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $85.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.74.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.30 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Larry L. Enterline sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,001.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,865 shares of company stock worth $8,442,806. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 751.3% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.