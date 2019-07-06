Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foresight Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Foresight Energy alerts:

Shares of Foresight Energy stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Foresight Energy has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $269.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.30 million. Foresight Energy had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foresight Energy will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Foresight Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 659,926 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Foresight Energy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Foresight Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foresight Energy Company Profile

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of February 27, 2019, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.