Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CFO Sells $102,135.78 in Stock

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CFO Christopher Collier sold 10,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $102,135.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Collier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flex alerts:

On Thursday, June 20th, Christopher Collier sold 9,996 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $95,661.72.

On Monday, June 17th, Christopher Collier sold 12,119 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $108,707.43.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Christopher Collier sold 12,890 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $123,872.90.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Flex Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.80.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Flex had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Flex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 58,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Flex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flex by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flex by 646.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Flex by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLEX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.