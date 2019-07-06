FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on FirstCash from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.00.

FirstCash stock opened at $102.20 on Wednesday. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $66.28 and a 52 week high of $102.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.59.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $727,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

