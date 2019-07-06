FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Innovaderma (LON:IDP)

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Innovaderma (LON:IDP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IDP opened at GBX 98.50 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 96.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Innovaderma has a 12-month low of GBX 70.03 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 194.68 ($2.54).

In other Innovaderma news, insider Ross Andrews bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £14,100 ($18,424.15).

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Australasia, North Asia, and Africa. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and shampoos, conditioners, and laser technology treatments to treat male and female hair loss, alopecia, and thinning hair under the Leimo brand name.

