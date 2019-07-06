Financial Survey: America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) & Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) and Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and Telecom Argentina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L 1 3 4 0 2.38 Telecom Argentina 0 2 0 0 2.00

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.40%. Given America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L is more favorable than Telecom Argentina.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Telecom Argentina pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telecom Argentina pays out 97.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Telecom Argentina has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and Telecom Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L 4.80% 21.70% 3.38% Telecom Argentina -2.24% -2.12% -1.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and Telecom Argentina’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L $54.06 billion 0.91 $2.67 billion $0.80 18.69 Telecom Argentina $4.53 billion 0.76 $187.94 million $0.34 52.18

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has higher revenue and earnings than Telecom Argentina. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telecom Argentina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L beats Telecom Argentina on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services; IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite pay television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and telephone directories, publishing, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company sells video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the viewer or end user. It sells its products and services through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment. It also provides mobile telecommunications services that include voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, mobile multimedia, short message, online streaming, corporate email, social network access, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices that include handsets, Modems mifi and wingles, smart watches under the Personal brand. In addition, the company offers data transmission and Internet services comprising broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, transportation of radio and TV signals, and video conferencing services; and programming and other cable television services. The company was formerly known as Cablevisión S.A. and changed its name to Telecom Argentina S.A. in January 2018. Telecom Argentina S.A. was founded in 1979 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.