FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $10.00 price target on shares of FGL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get FGL alerts:

NYSE FG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.74. 649,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,901. FGL has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. FGL had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FGL will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. FGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in FGL in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FGL by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after buying an additional 226,275 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new position in FGL in the fourth quarter worth about $2,429,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in FGL by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,184,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 781,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FGL in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FGL

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for FGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.