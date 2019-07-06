FFI Holdings PLC (LON:FFI) Insider Steven Arthur Ransohoff Sells 27,444,672 Shares

FFI Holdings PLC (LON:FFI) insider Steven Arthur Ransohoff sold 27,444,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £6,861,168 ($8,965,331.24).

LON FFI opened at GBX 24.75 ($0.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.11. FFI Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 79.95 ($1.04).

FFI Company Profile

FFI Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides completion contracts to the entertainment industry in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company operates through six segments: Completion Contracts, Editing Equipment Rentals, Technical Services, Insurance Agency, Tax Credit Financing, and Content Distribution.

