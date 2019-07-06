FFI Holdings PLC (LON:FFI) Insider Steven Arthur Ransohoff Sells 27,444,672 Shares

FFI Holdings PLC (LON:FFI) insider Steven Arthur Ransohoff sold 27,444,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £6,861,168 ($8,965,331.24).
LON FFI opened at GBX 24.75 ($0.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.11. FFI Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 79.95 ($1.04).
FFI Company Profile
Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?
Receive News & Ratings for FFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.