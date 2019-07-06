Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FXPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 312.14 ($4.08).

Shares of FXPO stock opened at GBX 258.80 ($3.38) on Wednesday. Ferrexpo has a 12 month low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 305.60 ($3.99). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 4.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 244.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

In other news, insider Christopher Mawe purchased 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £6,232.24 ($8,143.53).

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

