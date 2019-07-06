ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ERSTE GRP BK A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of EBKDY stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.27. ERSTE GRP BK A/S has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $22.37.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to the retail and corporate customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, Group Corporate Center, and Intragroup Elimination segments.

