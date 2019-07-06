Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of ETRN opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $389.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.10 million.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, Director David L. Porges sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $100,190.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 6.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 264,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

