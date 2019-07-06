EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will report earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.31. EnerSys reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.99 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $796.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.10 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of EnerSys from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Sidoti set a $101.00 price target on shares of EnerSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 48.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 118,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENS stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $66.33. 125,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. EnerSys has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $89.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

