Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Barclays raised Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:EHC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.82. The stock had a trading volume of 326,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,591. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.74. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $82.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

