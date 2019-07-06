Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ENBL. ValuEngine cut Enable Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised Enable Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

NYSE:ENBL opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $19.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.02 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 15.21%. Enable Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $11,452,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 16,713 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $14,320,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 53,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 30,770 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $670,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

