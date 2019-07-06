Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.
NYSE:EFC opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 70.32 and a current ratio of 70.32. The company has a market capitalization of $536.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.46. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 79,638 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ellington Financial
Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
