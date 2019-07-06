Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

NYSE:EFC opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 70.32 and a current ratio of 70.32. The company has a market capitalization of $536.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.46. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 28.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 79,638 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

