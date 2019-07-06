Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research raised Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital Growth Fund Ii sold 43,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $182,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $66,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,025 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Elevate Credit by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Elevate Credit by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Elevate Credit by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Elevate Credit by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 44,609 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Elevate Credit by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELVT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 65,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,974. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.32. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $183.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $189.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.