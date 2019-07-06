Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Elbit Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $150.24 on Tuesday. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $109.81 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.46. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steinberg Global Asset Management purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

