Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ECHO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Echo Global Logistics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Echo Global Logistics from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.44.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.94. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $538.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.32 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 1.15%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,862,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,323,000 after acquiring an additional 475,837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,812,000 after acquiring an additional 192,214 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 377,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 118,550 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,097,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,193,000 after acquiring an additional 110,365 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

