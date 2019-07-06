DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.80 ($26.51) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.10 ($28.03).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

GYC stock opened at €20.66 ($24.02) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €21.92. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.