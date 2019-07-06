Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DRNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.89.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.17% and a negative net margin of 1,284.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,600,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,907,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,147,000 after purchasing an additional 445,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,331,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,155 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 647,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 88,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 109,012 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 505,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 152,331 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

