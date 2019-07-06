Deutz (ETR:DEZ) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DEZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.60 ($11.16) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Baader Bank set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC set a €10.10 ($11.74) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.30 ($10.81) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €9.71 ($11.30).

Shares of ETR:DEZ opened at €8.64 ($10.04) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.42. Deutz has a 52 week low of €5.00 ($5.81) and a 52 week high of €9.05 ($10.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.02.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

