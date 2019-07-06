Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Stars Group (TSE:TSGI)

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Stars Group (TSE:TSGI) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins downgraded Stars Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stars Group from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set an average rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Stars Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Stars Group from C$42.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Stars Group alerts:

Stars Group stock opened at C$22.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.41. Stars Group has a 1 year low of C$20.25 and a 1 year high of C$50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.35.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.