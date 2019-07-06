Deutsche Bank Begins Coverage on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 5,750 ($75.13) target price on the stock.
Shares of FLTR stock opened at GBX 6,762 ($88.36) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.13.
About Flutter Entertainment
