Deutsche Bank Begins Coverage on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 5,750 ($75.13) target price on the stock.

Shares of FLTR stock opened at GBX 6,762 ($88.36) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.13.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.