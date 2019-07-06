Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Denali Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disease, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and others. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $28.86.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $210,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $380,593.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,936 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,262,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,408,000 after purchasing an additional 34,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,572,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,645 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,438,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,722,000 after acquiring an additional 313,153 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1,702.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 820,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after acquiring an additional 775,358 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.