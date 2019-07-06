Delek US (NYSE:DK) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DK. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Delek US from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.62.

NYSE DK opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.37. Delek US has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.06. Delek US had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Frederec Green sold 11,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $469,799.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth about $42,863,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 1,092.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,429,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,931 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,620,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,837 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 760,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,708,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 353.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 506,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 394,557 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

