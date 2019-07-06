Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $309,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $403,813. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,405.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after buying an additional 1,163,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after acquiring an additional 497,427 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,442,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,262,000 after acquiring an additional 488,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,974,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCPH traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,138. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $42.38. The firm has a market cap of $875.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.31.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.41). Equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

