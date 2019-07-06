Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €57.91 ($67.34).

Several analysts have commented on DAI shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

DAI stock traded up €0.09 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, reaching €49.12 ($57.12). The company had a trading volume of 1,858,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €48.57. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Daimler has a twelve month low of €44.51 ($51.76) and a twelve month high of €60.00 ($69.77).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

