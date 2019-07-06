Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cutera currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Get Cutera alerts:

CUTR stock opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a market cap of $292.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cutera has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $44.85.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 65.62% and a negative net margin of 22.45%. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cutera will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 28,166 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $471,217.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 49,522 shares of company stock valued at $832,825. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Cutera by 41.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,052 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Cutera by 134.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,994 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Cutera by 96.4% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 834,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after acquiring an additional 409,700 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Cutera by 19.2% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Cutera in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.