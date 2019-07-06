Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on Customers Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Customers Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.44.

NYSE CUBI opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $30.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $633.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $79.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 75,462.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

