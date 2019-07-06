Croda International (LON:CRDA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,850 ($76.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 3,900 ($50.96) to GBX 3,905 ($51.03) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,750 ($62.07) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,970.50 ($64.95).

Shares of Croda International stock opened at GBX 4,880 ($63.77) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,159.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.03. Croda International has a 1 year low of GBX 4,499.12 ($58.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,460 ($71.34).

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,143 ($67.20), for a total transaction of £102,860 ($134,404.81).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

