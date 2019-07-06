Craneware (LON:CRW) PT Lowered to GBX 2,500

Craneware (LON:CRW) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($47.04) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Craneware in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of CRW opened at GBX 1,800 ($23.52) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.58 million and a PE ratio of 28.99. Craneware has a 12 month low of GBX 1,615 ($21.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,650 ($47.69). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,826.89.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, such as InSight Medical Necessity, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides medical necessity validation for United States payers and advance beneficiary notice creation; and Trisus Patient Payment, which provides hospitals and health systems to modernize patient payment.

