Copa (NYSE:CPA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Copa in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.27.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $103.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.92. Copa has a twelve month low of $67.38 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. Copa had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $672.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Copa will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Copa’s payout ratio is 39.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,500,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,141,000 after purchasing an additional 754,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

