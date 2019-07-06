Contrasting Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) & Molori Energy (NASDAQ:MOLOF)

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) and Molori Energy (OTCMKTS:MOLOF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Golub Capital BDC and Molori Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC 46.15% 8.03% 4.02% Molori Energy N/A N/A N/A

Golub Capital BDC has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molori Energy has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Golub Capital BDC and Molori Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golub Capital BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00 Molori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.01%. Given Golub Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Golub Capital BDC is more favorable than Molori Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.0% of Golub Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Golub Capital BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golub Capital BDC and Molori Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC $152.17 million 7.06 $81.97 million $1.29 13.75 Molori Energy $110,000.00 12.59 $1.73 million N/A N/A

Golub Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Molori Energy.

Dividends

Golub Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Molori Energy does not pay a dividend. Golub Capital BDC pays out 99.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Golub Capital BDC has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC beats Molori Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.

About Molori Energy

Molori Energy Inc. explores for oil and gas resource deposits. The company was formerly known as Taipan Resources Inc. and changed its name to Molori Energy Inc. in January 2017. Molori Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

