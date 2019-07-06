Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $238.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup set a $210.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America set a $221.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $207.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.35.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE STZ opened at $197.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $150.37 and a 12 month high of $228.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CMO James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $832,342.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,468,281.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Eric Klein sold 25,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.66, for a total transaction of $5,161,186.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,852 shares in the company, valued at $13,876,798.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,850 shares of company stock worth $15,820,705. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 210.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 74.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.