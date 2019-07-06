ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

CFMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ConforMIS from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of ConforMIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConforMIS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.40.

Shares of CFMS stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.33. ConforMIS has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $253.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 42.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.85%. The company had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConforMIS will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Weiner sold 10,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $44,670.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,301,432.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 25,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $69,297.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,458.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,159 shares of company stock worth $357,901 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 316,300 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in ConforMIS during the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ConforMIS during the 1st quarter worth $45,100,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in ConforMIS by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 66,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in ConforMIS by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

